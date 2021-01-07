News State Victoria News Victoria records zero new coronavirus cases from more than 32,000 tests
Updated:

Victoria records zero new coronavirus cases from more than 32,000 tests

More than 32,000 people were tested in Victoria over the past day. Photo: AAP
Victoria has recorded a day with no new locally acquired coronavirus cases, and none in hotel quarantine.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) says there are 38 active COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

DHHS received 32,767 test results on Wednesday.

The latest news comes after Victoria’s first mystery case of coronavirus in more than two months prompted calls for tens of thousands of cricket fans and Boxing Day shoppers to get tested.

A man in his 30s is believed to have caught the virus after attending sales at Chadstone Shopping Centre on Boxing Day and the second day of the test at the MCG a day later.

Tracing the source of the mystery case has been described by the state’s COVID response commander Jeroen Weimar as a “needle in a haystack exercise”, presenting a challenge to contact tracing.

A lengthy streak at the end of the deadly second wave emboldened health officials in easing restrictions and signing off on a 30,000-strong crowd for each day for the Australia-India Test.

As many as 8000 people who were seated in zone five of the Great Southern Stand on the afternoon of December 27 have been asked to get tested and isolate until they return a negative results.

Shoppers at 10 Chadstone stores between 6am and 2pm on Boxing Day have been issued with the same advice.

There are currently 41 active cases, including 27 linked to the Black Rock cluster.

-with AAP

Topics:

Coronavirus Victoria
