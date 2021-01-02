Two people who allegedly absconded from Melbourne Airport after being told they would have to quarantine for 14 days have handed themselves in to police in regional New South Wales.

A 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man presented themselves at Goulburn Police Station at 10:00am today, a NSW Police spokesperson told the ABC.

They have been directed to self-isolate at their home in southern NSW, while NSW Police seek urgent advice from NSW Health.

Victorian police have been advised and the two people will be subject to random spot checks from NSW Police during their time in isolation.

Police say authorised officers informed them that they must isolate 14 days but they then ran off and escaped from the airport after being picked up by a vehicle.

Health minister Martin Foley said they allegedly tried to avoid hotel quarantine.

“The advice I have is that those two people absconded from discussions with authorised officers at Melbourne Airport, they came in from Canberra, they did not have the appropriate declaration material and they would have been heading straight into compulsory hotel quarantine,” he said.

“They absconded, they disappeared in a vehicle and they were next heard of in Goulburn in New South Wales.

“We are working with the New South Wales authorities. They will be facing at least a $19,000 fine each and perhaps a further breaches of Victorian public health regulations.”