Kobie Parfitt. Photo: Facebook
A man has been charged with the murder of missing Ballarat mother Kobie Parfitt.

The 31-year-old from the Ballarat suburb of Wendouree was arrested on Tuesday in Kinglake near Melbourne, with the Victoria Police Critical Incident Response Team involved.

He was charged with one count of murder and will face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Parfitt was last seen alive on April 28.

Police found human remains in a mine shaft at Snake Gully near Ballarat on December 22, more than six months after 43-year-old mother-of-four vanished, but they are yet to be identified.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper last week said there had been no activity on Ms Parfitt’s phone or bank accounts since her disappearance.

Detectives spoke to a Mt Clear woman on December 23 and she was released without charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

-with AAP

