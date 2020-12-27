News State Victoria News High winds and blasting heat prompt total fire bans in Victoria
Updated:

High winds and blasting heat prompt total fire bans in Victoria

The parching north wind soaring temperatures have evoked fears of a repeat of last summer infernos. Photo: ABC News
A total fire ban has been declared in much of Victoria’s northwest as the state braces for scorching temperatures and dry winds.

The Country Fire Authority says large parts of the state face a very high to extreme fire risk on Sunday with the biggest potential danger for the northwest, where temperatures are set to peak at 41C.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan says the conditions have made a total fire ban neccessary for four districts until 11.59pm on Sunday.

“The Mallee, Wimmera, North Central and Northern Country will experience elevated dangerous fire conditions and as a result, we have declared a Total Fire Ban across the four districts,” Mr Heffernan said in a statement.

He said the ban imposed strict rules on the use of farm machinery, chainsaws and lawnwomers and he urged campers not to light campfires.

“We would really urge people not to light one earlier in the night either or in other areas of Victoria,” he said.

Mr Heffernan said campfires lit in recent days needed to be properly extinguished to avoid flare-ups.

-with AAP

