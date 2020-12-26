News State Victoria News Victorians warned of severe weekend winds

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds in Melbourne and other parts of Victoria on Sunday. Photo: AAP
Victorians will need to hang on to their hats towards the end of the Boxing Day weekend with severe winds forecast in the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe wind warning for parts of the state including Melbourne, with strong and gusty winds of up to 100 km/hr in elevated areas.

Meteorologist Callum Stuart said the damaging winds would hit far western parts of Victoria from late Sunday morning before reaching Melbourne around 4pm or 5pm.

“These are the kind of winds that could blow away outdoor furniture or cause weaker tree limbs to come down,” he said.

“But it’s looking like a transient event confined to Sunday. By late Sunday it will be off to the east and things will settle down quite nicely.”

Mr Stuart said a sharp drop in temperature would follow with the arrival of a cool southwesterly change bringing the risk of storms, although little rain was expected.

Looking ahead, Mr Stuart said the week would start off quietly before showers and thunderstorm activity ramped up from Thursday into the weekend.

