News State Victoria News Victoria records no new COVID-19 cases
Updated:

Victoria records no new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded no new COVID-19 cases. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Victoria has recorded its 55th straight day without a locally acquired COVID-19 case.

There were no new cases on Thursday, either in the community, or from interstate or returned overseas travellers.

There are 10 active cases in the state and 19,229 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours.

Victoria’s border will remain closed to NSW over Christmas following Sydney’s Northern Beaches outbreak.

The new COVID-19 Christmas restrictions in NSW are in force from today, splitting some Northern Beaches families apart and banning nursing home visits across the peninsula.

The NSW government agreed to “modestly” ease restrictions for a three-day period over Christmas following relatively few new cases in the cluster.

That cluster grew to 97 cases on Wednesday. Victoria previously declared greater Sydney and the NSW Central coast “red zones”.

A 15-year-old girl who visited several NSW hotspots returned to Melbourne last week before testing positive.

There are no known exposure sites in Victoria and the girl is quarantining at home with her family, who have so far tested negative.

-with AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

International pilots take an Uber to hotel quarantine after touching down in Melbourne
Wonder Woman 1984 wears its heart on its sleeve but misses the moment
Three tips to avoid a budget blowout this Christmas
Whisky, wine and books: What our politicians received as gifts, from themselves and others
Michael Pascoe: Government playing Santa – money for beer
How to manage a memorable last-minute camping trip with your little ones
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video