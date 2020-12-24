News State Victoria News Two dead, child flown to hospital after head-on crash in Mount Richmond
Updated:

Two dead, child flown to hospital after head-on crash in Mount Richmond

A child in the back seat was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Two women have died and a child has been flown to hospital after a head-on crash in south-west Victoria, police say.

Emergency services were called about 10:25am to a collision between a Jeep Cherokee and a Holden Trax in Mount Richmond, west of Warrnambool.

Victoria Police said the driver and front seat passenger in the Holden died at the scene, on the Portland-Nelson Road.

A child in the back seat, a girl, was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 50-year-old man, received non life-threatening injuries, they said.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating and anyone with more information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

Topics:

Victoria
Follow Us

Trending Now

Eager shoppers out the front of a storefront advertising Christmas sales.
Boxing Day sales 2020: How to make sure you’re buying a bargain
-coronavirus mutation the new daily
‘Highly concerning’: Another even more contagious COVID mutation detected in UK
Whisky, wine and books: What our politicians received as gifts, from themselves and others
The best and worst-performing superannuation funds in 2020
How to manage a memorable last-minute camping trip with your little ones
Wonder Woman 1984 wears its heart on its sleeve but misses the moment
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video