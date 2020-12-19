News State Victoria News Two bodies found in Melbourne house fire
Updated:

The remains of two people were found after emergency services responded to a house fire in Melbourne's north. Photo: ABC News
Arson Squad detectives are investigating after the remains of two people were found at the scene of a Melbourne house fire, according to Victoria Police.

Just after 3:30am on Saturday morning, emergency services were called to Keats Avenue in Kingsbury, where the house was already “well ablaze”.

Fire and Rescue Victoria said 30 firefighters were on the scene within four minutes.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they worked quickly to gain access to the house and to knock the fire down,” a statement from the fire service said.

“Firefighters brought the fire under control 30 minutes after first arriving.”

After they put out the fire they found the remains of two people.

The fire service said the cause of the fire had been “deemed suspicious”.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an arson chemist will attend the scene,” a police statement said.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Crime Stoppers website.

