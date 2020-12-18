Woman charged over mass eagle deaths

A Victorian woman has been charged over the deaths of more than 140 protected native birds, mostly wedge-tailed eagles, on her farm in the state’s north east.

The woman is accused of poisoning the birds and is facing 291 charges.

It’s alleged 128 eagle carcasses were found across paddocks on her property near Violet Town in the state’s north east.

Authorities searched her farm in August last year, after dead birds were found in the area.

The woman has been charged under the Wildlife Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the case will be heard in the Benalla Magistrates’ Court.

The state’s Chief Conservation Regulator Kate Gavens says authorities are taking the case very seriously.

“Wedge-tailed eagles are Victoria’s largest bird of prey and an important part of our environment,” she said.

The killing or unlicensed possession of native birds carries a maximum penalty of up to $39,652 and two years’ jail.

-AAP