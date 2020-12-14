A woman has died after falling from Boroka Lookout in Victoria’s Grampians National Park.

The 38-year-old woman slipped on a safety barrier and fell from the lookout at about 3pm on Saturday.

The woman, from Craigieburn in Melbourne’s outer north, fell 80 metres.

Police and State Emergency Service crews were involved in retrieving her body on Saturday night.

Victoria Police will prepare a report into the death, which a media spokesperson described as a “tragic accident”.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

The lookout is one of the most popular in the Grampians, looking over Halls Gap and Lake Bellfield.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said she understood the woman had climbed over the fencing to take a photo.

“That is dangerous behaviour, and yesterday should be a stark reminder that anyone who wants to do those extreme photos for social media, that it can kill you,” she said on Sunday.

“No photo is worth a life.”

Parks Victoria’s draft Grampians Landscape Management Plan, which is accepting feedback until January 24, sets out a framework for managing threats to the landscape and visitor numbers for the next 15 years.

It notes: “Overcrowding can be an issue at these sites (including Boroka Lookout), as can people going off-track. Current barrier fencing and signage has been inadequate to prevent significant numbers of visitors accessing the ledges seeking photos.”

It says possible solutions are providing high-impact signage regarding the risk and regulations, defining access paths to the lookouts and establishing an expanded and effective physical barrier fence.

It also suggests reducing the amount of images of Boroka used in marketing the national park to direct visitors to other areas.