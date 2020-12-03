News State Victoria News Woman charged over fire that killed young family
Updated:

Woman charged over fire that killed young family

point cook fire family
Abbey Forrest, Indi Sohal and baby Ivy all died in the fire. Photo: Supplied
A woman has been charged with the murder of a young couple and their newborn daughter over a blaze that engulfed a southwest Melbourne home.

The Point Cook townhouse was destroyed in the Wednesday morning blaze, with the bodies of three people including a three-week-old girl found in the ashes.

The intensity of the fire raised suspicions among arson and explosives squad detectives that it may have been deliberately lit, with police on Thursday morning arresting a 46-year-old woman in Airport West.

She is expected to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday evening charged with three counts of murder and arson causing death.

It comes as the victims were identified as 19-year-old Abbey Forrest, 28-year-old Inda Sohal and their newborn baby Ivy.

Abbey’s sister Emily visited what remains of the house on Thursday, laying flowers and a Peppa Pig doll outside.

“This should be the perfect time of their life,” she told reporters on Thursday.

“Now this awful tragedy has happened.”

Townhouses on either side of the home were also badly damaged in the fire, which was brought under control in about an hour.

Three bodies were been inside the Point Cook townhouse. Photo: AAP 

Ms Forrest said the family was desperate to know what happened.

The young family had only moved to the three-bedroom, two-storey home on Totem Way after the birth of their daughter on November 13, Ms Forrest said.

Neighbours have recalled hearing screams and cries for help, with one said to have thrown an axe and rocks to break an upstairs window that wouldn’t open.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Kennedy also said a neighbour tried to use a ladder to rescue the occupants, but was overwhelmed by the intensity of the flames.

Ms Forrest thanked them for their efforts.

“It just makes me feel at ease that there were decent people around who were trying to help her, to risk your own life to try and help save someone in that horrible situation,” she said.

She’s set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral and memorial costs, raising more than $8000 in less than 24 hours.

-AAP 

 

