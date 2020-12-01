Teenager arrested after woman dies, child injured in attack

A woman has died and two other people are in hospital with serious injuries after they were attacked at a house in Melbourne’s outer south-east on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the house on Springvalley Way at Narre Warren South about 1pm.

A 42-year-old woman was flown to hospital but later died, while a 70-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital under police guard with serious injuries.

Police said investigators were yet to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, but were not looking for anyone else.

Neighbour, Heather Kunze, said her husband was home at the time of the incident, and noticed a woman sobbing in the front yard of the house where the incident occurred.

She said her husband comforted the woman until police arrived.

“We were quite shaken up about it, very quiet family that just kept to themselves, the nanna would take the kids off to school every day,” she said.

“You just don’t expect something like this to happen.”

Ms Kunze said the family had lived next to her and her husband for 10 years.

“We were both upset, we both had a cry last night because it’s sad, it’s sad what has happened to that family.”

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 131 114