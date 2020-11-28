NSW eyes virus elimination as Victoria surpasses benchmark

NSW and Victoria have maintained their run of no locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus.

Victoria recorded its 29th consecutive day of no new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the benchmark for eliminating the virus as NSW edges towards the 28-day milestone.

In Victoria, no positive results were returned from more than 9000 tests in the past 24 hours.

At the peak of the second wave, on August 11, Victoria reached 7880 active cases.

The last COVID-19 patient in a Victorian hospital was discharged on Monday, leaving the state without an active case, and Friday marked four weeks since the last new case was diagnosed.

Health authorities say 28 days with no new infections means the virus has been eliminated from the community, given that period represents two 14-day incubation periods.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews published a reminder on Facebook that face coverings are still required inside enclosed areas, and in situations where people cannot socially distance.

“Good morning to everyone except those wearing their mask under their nose at the supermarket,” he wrote.

Victoria’s milestone means other states will begin welcoming travellers from the state once more.

NSW lifted restrictions for Victorian travellers on Monday, while Queensland and South Australia will reopen their borders from December 1.

NSW on track for elimination

NSW has notched up three weeks without any new locally transmitted coronavirus cases.

No positive results were returned from more than 12,000 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, making it the 21st day without new cases.

Eight infections were diagnosed in hotel quarantine over the same period.

The milestone comes as NSW Health warns people to stay COVID-safe during the hot weather.

Those who can cool their homes through fans or air-conditioning are urged to stay home to avoid overcrowding in places like shopping centres where people may seek respite from the heat.

Beachgoers are asked to swim and then leave, so more people have an opportunity to enjoy the water and cool off.

Western Australia is now the only state or territory with closed borders to Victoria.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said he would make an announcement in the coming week about allowing Victorians back into his state.

-with AAP