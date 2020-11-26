Victoria hits day 27 without coronavirus cases, deaths

Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases or deaths for the 27th day in a row.

Thursday’s data edged the state closer to what many consider to be epidemiological elimination of the virus – a 28-day run without new infections.

It came from nearly 13,000 tests statewide.

Further north, NSW also confirmed it had no new cases on Thursday – either locally acquired or in people in hotel quarantine.

With Victoria’s continued run of “doughnut days”, Queensland has confirmed it will open its borders to free travel for Victorians from December 1. Queensland will open to all NSW residents on the same day.

Western Australia is yet to announce any change in its arrangements for travellers from Victoria.

Tasmania said it would open its borders to Victorians on Friday for the first time in more than eight months.

After previously flagging a November 27 reopening, Premier Peter Gutwein said that mandatory quarantine requirements for Victorian arrivals would end from 12.01am Friday.

“I want to commend the efforts of Victorians for getting on top of COVID-19,” he said on Wednesday.

“We look forward to welcoming Victorians back to Tasmania.

“This will be welcomed by so many who have been waiting months to reunite with loved ones.”

The Spirit of Tasmania will resume normal sailing between Melbourne and Tasmania from Monday.

Victorian travellers will be required to undergo health screening when they arrive in Tasmania, in line with protocols for all visitors.

Tasmania is open to all states and territories bar South Australia, following the ongoing virus outbreak in Adelaide.

Mr Gutwein said an update about SA restrictions would be provided on Thursday.

Despite Victoria’s looming milestone, Premier Daniel Andrews is not due to announce any more winding back of COVID rules before December 5.

-with AAP