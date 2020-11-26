Victoria Police are on the hunt for a man of heavy build who followed a young woman with his car before allegedly assaulting her.

The woman, 25, managed to fight off the man who grabbed her from behind and dragged her off a Melbourne footpath after midnight on Sunday.

She elbowed him in the stomach as he tried to choke her before she bit his arm and escaped.

The man had initially been following the woman in his car proceeded to run away after the alleged attack.

Two people who heard the woman scream confronted the man and he threatened to assault them.

As the woman was walking west of Glenferrie Road in Hawthorn at 12.50 am, she noticed she was being followed and called a friend to tell her about what was happening.

About half an hour after the attack, the man was captured on CCTV returning to his car.

Police describe him as having short brown hair with a receding hairline, and a pot belly.

On the night of the attack, he had on a black ski mask which covered his face as well as jeans and a dark coloured t-shirt with an unknown design at the front.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who recognise the man or his car, or remember seeing him in the area on the night and may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.