News State Victoria Bourke Street attack aided by ‘perfect storm’ of police deficiencies, coroner finds
Updated:

Bourke Street attack aided by ‘perfect storm’ of police deficiencies, coroner finds

gargasoulas bourke street
The car driven by James Gargasoulas in the attack that killed six people in January 2017. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

James Gargasoulas’s murderous Bourke street rampage was helped by a “perfect storm” of police deficiencies and led to a “confluence of events” that worked in the killer’s favour, a Victorian coroner has found.

Gargasoulas is currently serving at least 46 years in jail for murdering six people and injuring 27 others by driving a Holden Commodore through the Bourke Street Mall on January 20, 2017.

Delivering her findings following an inquest into the deaths, coroner Jacqui Hawkins said “poor planning, a lack of assertive leadership [and a] lack of adequate resources”, combined with “inflexible attitudes”, allowed Gargasoulas to roam across Melbourne before speeding through the lunchtime crowds in Melbourne’s CBD.

Ms Hawkins said a plan to persuade Gargasoulas to surrender was destined to fail.

She said a formal pursuit should have been called, and a failure to do so led to a lack of oversight.

But the coroner said she was unable to determine if the murders would have been prevented if any circumstance had been different, saying stopping moving offenders was “incredibly difficult”.

Out of respect for the families of the dead, Ms Hawkins did not use Gargasoulas’s name when delivering her findings.

-more to come

Follow Us

Trending Now

Virgin Australia
Virgin Australia’s new boss Jayne Hrdlicka launches plan for revamped airline
adelaide parafield cluster
No new COVID cases as SA ‘stares down threat’ of worrying outbreak
Make sure you've done the right research before calling your lender.
Home owners end mortgage holidays in droves as economy improves
Trump ran a red light and almost killed Lady Liberty – and kept driving
wages-growth-flatline
The industries in which wages jumped and fell the most in the pandemic
Mocked it, then copped it: Elon Musk and the coronavirus cynics who tested positive
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video