A suburban footballer seen on security footage dragging a woman down a Melbourne laneway and pinning her to the ground will not be jailed.

Jackson Williams, 21, instead left Victoria’s County Court with a two-and-a-half year community corrections order over the “violent and random” attack that left his victim so shaken that she moved away from Victoria.

“What you did shattered her sense of confidence, security and safety,” Judge Mandy Fox said in sentencing today.

“She screamed and did her best to resist you but you were much bigger and stronger than she was.

“You had a hand over her mouth in an attempt to silence her.”

Williams will have to perform 200 hours of unpaid community work and has been ordered not to go to any licensed premises for six months.

–ABC