News State Victoria Victoria to host all of Australia’s major summer tennis events as state records 17th day of zero cases
Updated:

australian-open-barty
Ash Barty in action in an early round of the 2020 Australian Open Photo: Getty
Victoria will host all of the nation’s major tennis events this summer in an effort to ensure the strong-possible field for the Australian Open.

The announcement came as Victoria confirmed its 17th day in a row without new COVID cases or fatalities on Monday. It has only three active cases statewide.

According to a report in the Herald Sun, Tennis Australia will transfer the events usually held in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra and Hobart to Victoria.

The unprecedented measure is because of coronavirus, with players to fly into Melbourne for a two-week quarantine.

They will then be free to travel around the state for competition, with some of the events potentially being held at regional venues.

“There is now no risk of the Australian Open going ahead without everyone in Victoria and we didn’t have that guarantee previously,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley was quoted as saying.

Players are expected to arrive in Melbourne from mid-December.

It remains unclear how many fans will attend the Open, which is scheduled from January 18-31.

Tiley wants at least 25 per cent crowd capacity, which has been confirmed for cricket’s annual Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

-with AAP

