Victoria has recorded seven new coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours.

Melbourne’s 14-day average of new cases is now five and 0.2 in regional Victoria.

Four of the cases are linked to an outbreak in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

The state’s health department has urged all East Preston Islamic College and Croxton School families and staff to get tested for the coronavirus after the four cases were confirmed.

The department has also asked the 800-odd people connected to the East Preston college to stay home until they receive their results.

The college was closed after it was revealed a grade five student who should have been isolating as a close contact of positive cases attended the school on Monday and Tuesday.

Testing sites continued to operate across Broadmeadows, Coolaroo, Craigieburn, Heidelberg, Greensborough, Preston and Fawkner.

A door-knocking program commenced on Thursday morning with more than 89 houses approached and 31 tests conducted as additional pop-up testing sites are planned for the Hume, Banyule and Darebin areas in the coming days.

It had been expected that more cases would be detected after residents in multiple suburbs across Melbourne’s north were told to monitor for symptoms after the cluster emerged in recent days.

Victoria’s commander of testing and community engagement, Jeroen Weimar, said East Preston Islamic College had “taken positive steps to manage this situation and is working closely with us. It has been closed for deep cleaning.”

“Staff and students who are close contacts – and their households – have been identified and are quarantining for 14 days.

“We have a number of people who are self-isolating either at home or as part of the COVID-19 Accommodation program and are being monitored by Austin Health and Banyule Community Health.

“I am so grateful to our community leaders for working with us to keep people safe. I have held several sessions over the last two days to listen and act on the advice from leading community members. We are all Victorians working together to keep this virus away from our families.”