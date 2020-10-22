Residents in five Melbourne suburbs have been urged to watch for COVID symptoms after a school student tested positive.

The pupil attended East Preston Islamic College which has been closed until further notice for deep cleaning, as contact tracing gets underway.

Principal Ekrem Ozyurek said the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) told him the school didn’t have to close but that he was taking a precautionary approach.

“We are all vulnerable… we can all get this virus,” he told ABC radio on Thursday morning.

The Grade Five boy’s siblings had previously tested positive but were given the all-clear on subsequent tests. He had previously tested negative.

The suburbs subject to the DHHS alert are located in Melbourne’s north.

They include Dallas, Roxburgh Park, Broadmeadows, Preston and West Heidelberg.

“The college has taken positive steps to manage this situation and is working closely with us,” the state’s Commander of Testing Jeroen Weimar said in a statement late Wednesday night.

“We need everyone working together to tackle this virus.”

School staff and students, and their households, will now quarantine for 14 days.

About 120 residents of a housing block in Broadmeadows have also been told to isolate for 48 hours and monitor for symptoms of the infection after authorities established links to the school.

“This timeframe allows for the department to ensure the community is aware of the situation and for residents to get tested and get their results back before determining what the next steps are,” Mr Weimar said.

A close contact of the East Preston student has also been identified at Dallas Brooks Primary School, which has also been closed for deep cleaning as a precautionary measure.

A community door-knocking program will start on Thursday to alert residents in the suburbs about the potential exposure to coronavirus and provide information about testing sites.

Elsewhere, a schoolies celebration at Rye on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula has officially been called off by the local council.

The decision follows the cancellation of schoolies festivities on the Gold Coast and Byron Bay.

Although Rye is accessible under the 25km radius coronavirus restrictions rule, Mornington Peninsula Shire chief executive John Baker urged school graduates to stay away.

“It’s just not worth the risk of travelling down here,” he said on Wednesday.

“Look at options in your local area, stay safe and celebrate at home.”

On Wednesday, Victoria reported no deaths and only three new cases.

Victoria is poised to unveil a further easing of coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, after six straight days with new cases below five.

The state’s death toll remains at 817 and the national figure is 905, with only one death in the past week.