Porsche driver Richard Pusey bailed over fatal crash

Porsche driver Richard Pusey has been granted bail as he fights charges from a Melbourne crash that left four police officers dead.

Pusey has pleaded not guilty to offences including outraging public decency, and reckless reckless conduct endangering serious injury and life.

Prosecutors said he filmed the aftermath along the Eastern Freeway on April 22, and could be heard telling one dying officer: “There you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing.”

The mortgage broker is not accused of causing the crash.

He escaped injury when a truck ploughed into four police officers who had pulled him over for allegedly speeding at 149km/h and a drug test.

The 42-year-old left the scene in someone else’s car and shared the footage with others, including a federal police officer he knew, before deleting it, prosecutors said.

Charges including failing to render assistance after the crash, perverting the course of justice, destroying evidence and committing an indictable offence on bail were this week dropped.

Pusey was granted bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday. It was his second bail attempt.

Magistrate Donna Bakos cited factors including onerous conditions in prison and a delay of up to three years before trial due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added Pusey had stable accommodation and family support.

He will be banned from driving, and must abide by a curfew and undergo psychiatric treatment as part of his bail conditions.

-AAP