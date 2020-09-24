Melbourne’s path out: Coronavirus infections fall further

There’s cause for more optimism in Melbourne on Thursday, with just 12 more COVID cases reported.

The daily tally has also pushed the city’s benchmark 14-day rolling average down further, to 26.7.

That is well below the 30-50 range set for Melbourne’s toughest Stage 4 virus rules to be wound back from September 28 – and the city appears certain to move to at least the next phase on the state government’s plan.

Outside the metropolitan area, Victoria’s 14-day average remained at 1.1 on Thursday. It had just 14 active COVID cases on Wednesday, and had not recorded a fresh infection for several days.

In less happy news, two more deaths were confirmed. The pandemic has claimed 783 Victorian lives, and 861 nationally.

Premier Daniel Andrews will give more details in a briefing later on Thursday.

But even before the latest figures, he had hinted he was likely to go further than expected when he announces an easing of Melbourne’s coronavirus restrictions on Sunday.

Asked on Wednesday if he was looking at going further than outlined in the government plan, Mr Andrews said: “Yes, I am”.

“But I’m not in a position to give you the full list of what we’re looking at,” he said.

Under the plan, released earlier in September, changes for Melbourne from Monday would include public gatherings being allowed for five people from two households.

Schools, child care and some workplaces would open, along with outdoor pools, while personal trainers will be allowed to operate with two clients.

There could be outdoor religious services for up to five people, plus a leader.

