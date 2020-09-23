Melbourne smashes its Stage 4 target as COVID infections tumble again

Melbourne’s benchmark rolling average of new COVID cases has dropped below 30, with just 15 new infections reported across the state on Wednesday.

Sadly, there were also five more deaths, taking the state’s virus toll to 771. The Australian toll is 859.

But it is Victoria’s low daily tally – the third day since Sunday with fewer than 20 new cases – that offers most hope for Melburnians looking towards the end of the toughest Stage 4 coronavirus rules.

The city’s rolling 14-day average of new cases has fallen to 29.4, after tracking closer to 30 for the past week. That is below the 30-50 range required for some of the strictest virus measures to be wound back.

In regional Victoria, which had just 14 active COVID cases on Wednesday, the 14-day average is just 1.1.

“The regional picture is, indeed, very positive,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Ten of Wednesday’s cases across Victoria were linked to known outbreaks, with the remainder under investigation.

On Tuesday, Mr Andrews continued to resist pressure to wind back Melbourne’s virus rules ahead of his planned September 28 date. He promised the city was “absolutely on track” to take its next step, but said confirmation would come on Sunday.

“This is a health challenge. Until you defeat the virus, you cannot rebuild the economy,” Mr Andrews said.

“This is not a matter of pride, it’s a matter of science. And the data, the evidence, the science and the doctors tell us – and I think, to be honest, common sense tells you – that unless you get the numbers low, you can’t hope to keep the numbers low.

Mr Andrews said it would be “a very long Saturday and a very late Saturday night” ahead of Sunday’s announcement.

Despite the good news for the state, aged care outbreaks continue to remain a thorn in its second wave battle.

Active aged care cases in the state peaked at 2075 on August 16 but had dropped to 328 by Tuesday.

But of the state’s 28 new COVID infections confirmed on Tuesday, 24 were linked to 11 aged care homes. They included residents, staff and their close contacts.

It prompted Health Minister Jenny Mikakos to rebuke AdventCare Whitehorse in Nunawading, in Melbourne’s east, after its staff were filmed last week dancing and mingling with residents without masks.

Ms Mikakos noted aged care workplaces made up 73 per cent of active healthcare staff infections, which numbered 74 on Tuesday.

“Whether it’s pyjama parties or this, it’s really just not good enough,” she tweeted.

Also on Tuesday, the state government unveiled a $30 million package on Tuesday to upgrade 50 public sector aged care services across Melbourne and regional areas.

Meanwhile, Mr Andrews also announced three of Melbourne’s five contact tracing hubs would open in coming days.

Western Health (west), Austin Health (north-east) and Monash Health (south-east) will lead the hubs, which were announced on September 8.

Mr Andrews said Monash Health had already done “amazing work” managing the Casey cluster linked to seven households in Melbourne’s outer south-east.

There have been no new cases in that cluster of 43 for two straight days.

