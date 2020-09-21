Melbourne’s new low – just 11 more confirmed COVID infections

Victoria’s COVID infections have plunged again, with just 11 new cases reported on Monday.

It’s the lowest daily tally since mid-June, and takes Melbourne’s crucial rolling 14-day average to 34.4.

In regional Victoria, that figure is just 1.6.

There have also been two more fatalities, taking Victoria’s virus toll to 763 and the national toll to 851.

Monday’s fall in positive virus cases adds to a string of good days for Victorians, with new infections falling to 21 on Saturday and 14 on Sunday – then the lowest daily tally since the start of the devastating second wave.

At his Sunday briefing, Premier Daniel Andrews said Melburnians should be optimistic.

“That is proof positive beyond any question that this strategy is working,” he said.

Melbourne is well on target to ease some of its tough Stage 4 coronavirus regulations in just a week, with its 14-day average already sitting in the bottom end of the 30-50 target.

On Sunday, Mr Andrews said the path towards easing rules would be constantly reviewed, but he was standing by his “safe and steady” approach.

“There’s no good opening up too early. There’s no good letting our frustrations get the better of us,” he said.

“All that will mean is that everything metropolitan Melbourne has given, everything that everyone has done to produce these low, but still not low enough, numbers will count for nothing.”

Optimism has risen among Melbourne small businesses, with a survey showing 35 per cent believe the Victorian economy will be better in one year’s time.

That compares with just 17 per cent feeling the same way in August, the Sensis Business Index shows.

More also think the national economy will mend, with 26 per cent saying it will be better in a year compared with 14 per cent in August.

Despite Mr Andrews’ upbeat tone, frustrations were evident on Sunday as anti-lockdown protests continued in Melbourne.

More than a dozen protesters illegally gathered at Chadstone Shopping Centre and belted out a rendition of John Farnham’s You’re The Voice before police intervened.

Two people were arrested and six were issued fines hefty fines, adding to Saturday’s 16 arrests and 21 fines after up to 100 people rallied in Melbourne’s inner beachside suburb of Elwood.

-with AAP