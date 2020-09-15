Police shots heard live on radio in ‘life-threatening’ confrontation

A man carrying a knife has been shot by police in Melbourne’s east, with the terrifying incident heard live on radio.

Victoria Police has confirmed the man was shot in the upper body after an incident at a shopping centre in Lilydale. He has been flown to hospital with “life-threatening injuries”.

A talkback caller identified as Pauline called Melbourne radio 3AW shortly after 9am on Tuesday, and was describing the scene when a volley of shots was heard in the background.

“Oh s—, they are shooting. There’s just been three or four rounds,” she said.

Victoria Police later released a statement saying officers were called to a man armed with an edged weapon on Hutchinson Street about 8.30am.

“Officers attempted to speak with the man who refused to drop his weapon,” it said.

“An officer discharged their firearm, shooting the man about 9.10am.

“He is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.”

Ambulance Victoria has also released a statement, saying the man is in a serious condition.

The talkback caller did not see the shooting, but was describing the confrontation when the shots were heard.

She had said the man was walking near the Lilydale Markets, adding police were telling him to put down the knife.

Just before the shots she said there were five police involved, with more arriving. An ambulance was parked nearby.

“He didn’t seem agitated,” she said after the shots were fired.

“He was just wandering, I don’t know if he meant to do anything.

“He wasn’t in an agitated state. He wasn’t waving the knife, he was just holding it.

“I don’t know what he did to cause them to let loose with gunshots.”

Asked if she was OK, the woman replied “[it’s] life these days, isn’t it?”.

Video footage has also been posted on Facebook, showing a man holding a knife and talking to police.

Three police officers can be seen in the video.

Victoria Police said the incident is being investigated and Professional Standards Commands has oversight.

Tuesday’s shooting follows a violent arrest in Melbourne’s north at the weekend of a man having a mental health episode that has led to another Victorian officer being suspended.

Footage showed appeared to show the officer kicking the man, since named as Timothy Atkins, in the head during his arrest on Sunday.

Mr Atkins had gone to the Northern Hospital Epping to seek treatment before running outside to meet a work colleague, which prompted hospital staff to call the police.

He is in an induced coma following Sunday’s incident.

-with AAP