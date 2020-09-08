Victoria has confirmed another 55 COVID infections and eight more fatalities as a political storm erupts over its post-lockdown plans.

Tuesday’s figures are up from Monday’s 41, but still continuing the steady recent overall downward trend.

The fatalities take Victoria’s pandemic toll to 683.

Victoria’s COVID cases, past seven days

September 2 – 90

– 90 September 3 – 113

– 113 September 4 – 81

– 81 September 5 – 76

– 76 September 6 – 63

– 63 September 7 – 41

– 41 September 8 – 55

Premier Daniel Andrews will give more details at a briefing later on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Mr Andrews has staunchly defended his “safe and steady” pathway out of the state’s second wave, rejecting increasing pressure from the federal government and business to go faster.

Under the Victorian plan, Melbourne is likely to remain under strict lockdown until the end of October.

On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison blasted the plan as a “worst-case scenario”. He said Sydney would be subject to curfew under the Andrews plan, and took a thinly veiled swipe at Victoria’s contact tracing capability, calling NSW’s system the “gold standard”.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt repeated the claims on Tuesday, again comparing Victoria to the situation in NSW.

“These are objective sets of data where, under the Victorian-proposed rules, Sydney would be in lockdown, under curfew and businesses shutting and yet they are able to operate at the level that they are, with a

high-quality public health system,” he told the ABC.

“We supported, reluctantly, but we recognised it needed to be done given the situation in Victoria, the entry into Stage 3 and Stage 4 restrictions. We do disagree now, respectfully.”

Mr Hunt also renewed criticism of Victoria’s contact tracing, saying it had improved since the Australian Defence Force was brought in.

“We are offering Victoria more help with their contact tracing in a positive, real, gesture that is aimed at assisting them,” he said.

Mr Hunt rejected criticism of the federal government’s COVIDSafe app. In one case in NSW, it had identified more than 500 close contacts and two positive virus cases, he said.

“That is doing the job it is intended to do but it has to be supported by a world-class contact-tracing system and NSW is the gold standard. But we can get Victoria there.”

But Mr Andrews dismissed the comparisons, noting NSW had not experienced the same level of community transmission as Victoria.

“That’s not a point of pride, that’s just a fact,” he said.

“I’ve seen this commentary that under our settings, they’d be in lockdown – no they wouldn’t, because they’ve not had the community transmission that we’ve had.

“We are different.”

Business leaders were also left unimpressed by Victoria’s reopening plan.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell called on the state government to cover the costs of small business closures.

The conservative-leaning Institute of Public Affairs has released an analysis of the state’s jobs market, based on Australian Bureau of Statistics wages and employment data. It estimates the road map will destroy 260,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott is demanding the release of modelling that underpins the Victorian plan.

Mr Andrews said Victoria couldn’t afford to bounce in and out of lockdown for the rest of 2020 and potentially all of 2021, but flagged business support was on the way.

“This is about saving lives and it is also about saving livelihoods,” he told ABC TV on Monday night.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said there would be no change to the September 28 milestone, when some Melbourne workplaces and schools will reopen if the 14-day case average drops below 50.

But other key dates for the potential easing of restrictions on October 26 and November 23 could be brought forward if the data is close to prescribed thresholds.

Regional Victoria, meanwhile, is on a different timetable and will be able to move to the ‘third step’ of restrictions soon.

