Only one Victorian aged care facility is still rated at high risk from COVID as the crisis in the sector eases during the state’s second outbreak.

The Victorian aged care response centre, set up early in August, also reports that the number of facilities with outbreaks has fallen by 21 in the past week.

When the centre started, 13 Victorian facilities were rated as high risk.

In a statement on Tuesday, the centre said having only one home still at high risk was a “significant milestone”.

Victoria’s second wave has taken a fearful toll of aged care facilities – at least 420 of the state’s 570 deaths are from the sector.

On Monday, there were still 1225 active cases in aged care and 105 Victorian facilities with active outbreaks.

Nearly 500 residents have been transferred out of facilities and into hospitals.

At least two Victorian aged care facilities face lawsuits for their response during the second wave.