A curfew fine? It’ll be dollars to doughnuts for this very dumb excuse

A woman whose lights were out when she should have been home is among the latest Victorians to be fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

The woman was pulled over at suburban Carlton in Melbourne in the early morning after police spotted her driving without working headlights.

Her explanation was that she was on the way to a shop to buy doughnuts.

A man was also found drunk in the passenger seat of a vehicle at 4am and he told police he had been at a friend’s party.

Victoria Police issued 156 fines in the past 24 hours for breaches of Melbourne’s Stage 4 restrictions and regional Victoria’s Stage 3 measures.

They included 22 for not wearing a face mask or covering plus 46 for breaching Melbourne’s 8pm-5am curfew.