News State Victoria Trucking employee charged over Melbourne freeway crashed that killed four police
Updated:

Trucking employee charged over Melbourne freeway crashed that killed four police

richard pusey porsche court
Senior Constable Kevin King, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Josh Prestney and Constable Glen Humphris died on the freeway. Photo: Victoria Police
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A man has been charged with four counts of manslaughter over the Melbourne freeway crash that killed four Victorian police officers.

The 49-year-old from Frankston was arrested in Lyndhurst in Melbourne’s southeast on Saturday morning and later charged, Victoria Police say.

The man is expected to appear before an out of sessions hearing in Melbourne tonight, police said, and the charges follow a three-month investigation.

The man is understood to be an employee of the trucking company involved in the fatal accident, that has been penalised for safety breaches including truck defects and using fatigued drivers.

The four officers – Lynette Taylor, Kevin King, Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney – were killed on duty while impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22.

The crash occurred on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway.

Police allege Porsche driver Richard Pusey, 41, was clocked doing 149km/h while under the influence of methamphetamine and cannabis, prompting police to impound his car.

The officers were hit while they were dealing with Pusey, who then allegedly filmed the crash site and verbally abused Senior Constable Taylor before running away.

Pusey, of Fitzroy, was charged with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man from Cranmourne, has also been charged with four counts of culpable driving causing death.

Ricard Pusey is facing a number of charges, including outraging public decency.

The four constables were farewelled at private funerals and tributes flowed for them across the state.

-AAP

Trending Now

An elderly homeless woman with a cup of soup
Older women are the new face of homelessness in Australia, and the government is failing them
Breakthrough Alzheimer’s blood test may be able to detect disease 20 years before onset
Victorians on brink of hard lockdown amid ‘mystery’ infections and blatant rule-breaking
Uncovered: Why anti-mask brigade’s legal arguments are just plain wrong
Following Josh Frydenberg’s yesterday’s heroes is the last thing Australia needs
Jeffrey Epstein properties, private jet listed for sale
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video