Man punches officer at NSW-Vic border pass

A sign displays COVID-19 restrictions in the NSW-Victoria border town of Albury. Photo: AAP
A man has been arrested at a NSW-Victoria border checkpoint after allegedly providing false information to police and then punching an officer in the face.

The man and two women in their 20s were on Saturday morning in a car seeking to cross into NSW at Corowa when they were pulled over by police and defence personnel.

Police say the two women presented valid permits and identification but the man, sitting in the back seat, did not follow suit.

Subsequent checks found the man was wanted on seven outstanding warrants including one revoking his parole.

The 21-year-old man then allegedly attempted to flee the vehicle and punched a senior constable in the face, causing bruises.

He was arrested by other officers and defence personnel and taken to Corowa Hospital due to suspected drug ingestion, with authorities seizing drug paraphernalia from the car.

The man remains in hospital and is yet to be charged.

