Accused Melbourne murderer hangs up on bail application

An accused Melbourne murderer will remain behind bars after hanging up on his own bail application, telling a Supreme Court judge “see you later”.

Andrew Baker is charged with the murder of his partner Sarah Gatt.

The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in her Kensington bathtub in January 2018, about eight months after police say she died.

Baker was refused bail in Victoria’s Supreme Court on Thursday, after hanging up on the virtual hearing. It took place over web conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not putting up with this s*** any more mate, see you later,” Baker interrupted as prosecutors detailed allegations against him.

He then hung up on the hearing. Justice Paul Coghlan continued in the man’s absence shortly before dismissing Baker’s application for bail.

Prosecutors allege he murdered Ms Gatt after she chose to be with someone else instead of him.

He also allegedly threatened her in the years leading up to her death, Senior Constable Stephen Eppingstall told the court.

“You’re dead this time. There will be no warning, you’re dead this time,” Baker is accused of telling Ms Gatt after punching her in 2015.

She had gone to police that year, frightened Baker would kill her, Mr Eppingstall said.

“I’m scared he really will kill me because he said if he can’t have me, no one can,” Ms Gatt said, according to police officer.

“He’s capable of doing it.”

Baker is accused of changing his story about Ms Gatt’s death multiple times.

She was last seen alive by police on April 19, 2017, Const Eppingstall said.

Authorities couldn’t find any signs of life at the address after April 23. Her body was found by police in January 2018.

-AAP