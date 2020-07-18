Victoria has recorded 217 new COVID-19 infections, adding to the state’s total of 5353 cases.

Two more people have died, taking the state’s death toll to 34.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed a man and a woman, both in their 80s, died overnight.

Of the new cases, 11 are linked to known outbreaks, one is in hotel quarantine and the remaining 205 are under investigation.

Mr Andrews called on Victorians to keep their guard up against the virus and observe stage-three restrictions.

“We can’t pretend this is over because we want it to be, we have to find a COVID normal,” he said.

“Everyone needs to play their part and I am deeply grateful to everyone who is.

“Victoria Police are out there in force and they will issue fines for people who are making choices that are much more about them than everybody else.

“We will need to be focused on the task at hand and that’s driving these numbers down further, having a sense of control, and then being able to get past this second wave and move into a set of circumstances where we can open up the economy more.”

The new cases come after the state recorded its worst day on Friday with 428 new coronavirus cases.

There are 2608 active cases across the state.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton called the new numbers “a relief”, given the previous day’s increase.

Mr Sutton announced 11 of the new cases are healthcare workers.

This takes the total number of healthcare workers to contract the virus to 405.

There are also three aged-care facilities that have recorded new cases of COVID-19; Bethlehem Aged Care in Bendigo, Bill Crawford Lodge in Ballarat and Bupa Aged Care in Edithvale.

-with agencies