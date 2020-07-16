The family of a woman found dead at her home in Melbourne’s north on Tuesday have remembered her as a “beautiful angel”, after police charged a 45-year-old man with murder.

Police were conducting a welfare check on Elaine Pandilovski at her Mill Park home on Tuesday when they discovered her body just before 9:30pm.

A 45-year-old Epping man was arrested and placed under police guard in hospital while detectives questioned him, he has since been charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will face the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Ms Pandilovski’s aunty, Mary Yoannidis, remembered her niece as a “beautiful” on social media.

“My beautiful niece, words can’t explain how we are feeling now. Your life was taken from us and we couldn’t help. I love you always, life will never be the same, our hearts will never be the same,” Ms Yoannidis said.

Ms Pandilovski was an education support staffer at Plenty Parklands Primary School, where principal Claire McInerney said counselling would be made available for students and staff.

“Our school community is coming to terms with this sad news,” she said in a statement.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of such a positive, supportive and professional member of our community.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Elaine’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Forensic investigators were at the Hawkes Drive home on Wednesday morning where they dusted the front door for fingerprints and gathered other evidence.

Neighbours learning of the death on Wednesday morning said Ms Pandilovski’s household had been a quiet one.

One neighbour, Doug, said he believed Ms Pandilovski had lived at the home with her young son after she separated from her husband some months earlier.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.