A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

Police say the woman’s body was discovered during a welfare check at a home on Hawkes Drive at Mill Park about 9:30pm on Tuesday.

Homicide Squad detectives are this morning at the house, where a crime scene has been established.

A 45-year-old Epping man has been arrested and is under guard in hospital.

The woman is yet to be formally identified.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

-AAP