Masks should be mandatory on Victoria’s public transport during coronavirus crisis: union

Victoria’s coronavirus crisis has hit a tipping point and the use of masks on public transport should be mandatory, the union representing the state’s public transport workers has said.

Today is the second day of a lockdown of 10 postcodes, including more than 30 suburbs, which have high numbers of coronavirus cases.

The state recorded its single biggest increase in community transmission of COVID-19 on Thursday after recording 77 new cases, the fourth-highest daily increase to date.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) has sought an urgent meeting with the Department of Transport to discuss the implementation of a mandatory mask policy.

“If we want to be on top of the virus, we must implement preventative measures — especially in areas of high congestion,” RTBU secretary Luba Grigorovitch said.

“We’re hoping clear guidance will be issued to travellers and that masks will be made available to commuters as a matter of urgency.”

Ms Grigorovitch said the union had been advocating for the use of masks since day one.

She said many union members had reported issues with social distancing, sick passengers, a lack of available personal protective equipment and concerns about cleaning standards on public transport.

“The least that could be done is [to] require that travellers prevent the spread of droplets,” she said.

“We have pushed for anything that will make members safer and reduce the risk for the travelling public.”

The World Health Organization is considering whether to suggest new guidance for the public on wearing masks to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has said his officials are looking at developing new guidelines on their use, especially in places where social distancing is not an option.

“I think it might be worthwhile as an additional intervention, certainly … people shouldn’t feel shy about wearing them,” he said.

The Department of Transport’s Brett Langley said regular cleaning was being done across all services and hand sanitizer stations were also being rolled out across the network.

But the current official advice is that people do not need to wear face masks.

“The most important thing is, if people are unwell, it is vital that they stay home,” he said.