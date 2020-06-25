Second worker at Coles distribution centre tests positive

Two workers at a Victorian Coles distribution centre have tested positive for COVID-19 after members of their family became infected.

The supermarket chain confirmed a second team member at Coles’ Laverton distribution centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Both team members tested positive while self-isolating after family members returned positive tests,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The first case at the Laverton centre was detected earlier in the week. The centre continued operating, but with strict physical distancing.

Close contacts of both workers have been forced to self-isolate and get tested while others at the centre have voluntarily done so.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed the two positives were linked to a Keilor Downs family outbreak where 19 people have been infected.

“The response to that is underway and there will be a number of people that will require quarantine,” Mr Sutton said on Thursday.

He hoped the centre’s operations wouldn’t be significantly affected.

“It’s a pretty large area so there hasn’t been a lot of close engagement between the staff there.

“But we have to take a precautionary approach because it’s a big workforce.”

Coles said it would increase the frequency of deep cleans and would adjust shift times to minimise the number of team members in a room.

The company said strict measures such as the implementation of thermal imaging cameras and hand-held thermometer checks were already in place at the centre.

A number of additional team members have chosen to self-isolate and undergo testing, Coles said.

The company will work with the Health Department to facilitate COVID testing of team members who work at the site as quickly as possible.

-with AAP