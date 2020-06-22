News State Victoria Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Melbourne’s CBD
Updated:

A man is in critical condition in hospital with stab wounds following an incident in Melbourne's CBD. Photo: Getty
A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after being stabbed outside a hotel in Melbourne’s CBD on early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a hotel on Market Street just after 5am following reports the man had been stabbed.

The offenders fled and the victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Detectives are investigating whether those involved are known to each other.

“Detectives are in the very early stages of the investigation and are piecing together what has taken place including whether those involved are known to each other,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

-with AAP

