Coronavirus numbers rise again in Victoria with 25 new cases

Victoria has dumped plans to ease coronavirus restrictions after another double-digit rise in new cases.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the lifting of measures would be halted until July 12 while some would be tightened.

The state government will limit gatherings in homes to five people from Monday, in a bid to address a recent increase in case numbers.

Outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 10.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs had been set to be allowed 50 patrons at one time on Monday, up from 20 currently. But that will also be put on hold until July 12.

Mr Andrews said more than half of the new cases have come from family-to-family transmission.

“It is unacceptable that families anywhere in our state can, just because they want this to be over, pretend that it is,” he said on Saturday.

Mr Andrews said today’s case numbers were the highest they had been in two months, with 25 new cases identified overnight.

“Since April … half of all of our new cases have come from family-to-family transmission,” Mr Andrews said.

“I’m frustrated by it. I’m disappointed by it.”

Mr Andrews said there had been instances of people gathering in large numbers at the homes of family and friends, even though they had been told to self-isolate.

“We have even had people who had tested positive and have been told to go home and isolate and instead they have gone to work, instead they have gone and visited loved ones in large numbers,” he said.

“It is pretty clear that behind closed doors when one family comes together in large numbers … they are not practicing social distancing.”

The changes will come into place from 11:59pm on Sunday.

The Victorian government will also delay planned changes to restrictions on businesses and community facilities.

“Three weeks of course being the full life cycle of this virus where we think that we get the best and clearest picture of exactly what’s going on out in the community,” Mr Andrews said.

Businesses that were set to open for the first time on Monday, including gyms, cinemas, theatres and TABs can still do so, but with a maximum of 20 people.

Community sport for children and non-contact competition for adults will proceed as planned.

Ski season and accommodation facilities with communal spaces will also open, but with increased screening and safeguards in place.

-with agencies