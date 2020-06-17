News State Victoria Fresh charges for Melbourne Porsche driver Richard Pusey
Updated:

Fresh charges for Melbourne Porsche driver Richard Pusey

Ricard Pusey is facing fresh charges, including outraging public decency. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A Porsche driver accused of filming and taunting a dying police officer after a horrific crash that killed four officers is facing new charges.

Police on Wednesday charged Richard Pusey with committing an act outraging public decency and behaving in an indecent or offensive manner.

The 41-year-old is in custody over an April crash on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway.

A truck hit four officers who had stopped to drug test Pusey and impound his car after he was stopped for allegedly speeding.

The mortgage broker avoided being struck, but is accused of recording the scene on his mobile phone instead of helping Senior Constable Lynette Taylor as she lay dying.

Pusey was already facing 12 charges, including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, destruction of evidence, perverting the course of justice, failing to remain at the scene after a drug test and failing to render assistance.

He’s due to return to court next week.

-AAP

Trending Now

Phone, wallet, keys … face mask? How to be out in public amid the coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic leaves hundreds of medical practices on verge of collapse
Labor to review Labor: National executive takes over Victorian branch
Soldiers killed in ‘violent face-off’ between India and China
donald trump police
Donald Trump signs order on police reform
Tensions rise as North Korea blows up liaison office near South Korea border
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video