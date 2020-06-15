Former St Kevin’s counsellor settles case

A former counsellor at an elite Melbourne private school has settled her claim against the college on confidential terms.

Maree Keel alleged she was mistreated at St Kevin’s College in Toorak and launched legal action against the school under the Fair Work Act in February.

“Ms Keel alleges she was mistreated after raising concerns about the behaviour of a St Kevin’s staff member,” law firm Maurice Blackburn said at the time.

A statement from Maurice Blackburn issued on Monday said Ms Keel sends her best wishes to the college and wishes students every success with their future endeavours.

“Ms Keel would also like to express her gratitude to her colleagues and the students and parents, both past and present, who supported her,” the statement read.

The legal action brought about by Ms Keel came amid a tumultuous time for St Kevin’s College, with reports in February of alleged child grooming and inappropriate sexual conduct.

The allegations led to the sacking of school headmaster Stephen Russell, deputy head Janet Canny, and the standing down of dean of sport Luke Travers over the school’s handling of a 2014 child-grooming case.

-AAP