Hundreds search for missing autistic teenager in freezing conditions

Up to 240 people, including police search and rescue, volunteers and family are continuing a desperate search for a missing teenager with non-verbal autism in Victoria after he became separated from his family.

William Callaghan, 14, was at Mount Disappointment, 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, with his family when he became separated on Monday about 2.20pm as they were climbing the mountain.

A widespread search for William started on Monday afternoon and continued overnight, with extensive air and ground search and rescue teams deployed to the area to continue the search at first light.

He was not wearing appropriate clothing to endure below freezing conditions, with temperatures in the area dropping to minus 2 degrees in Whittlesea, about 10km south of Mount Disappointment.

Police said he was walking with his family to the summit and he ran ahead of the group.

Will was wearing blue track pants and a blue hooded windcheater. He is non-verbal and communicates by tapping his chest.

Police hope he may have found shelter in a building or house.

Senior Sergeant Greg Paul, leading the search and rescue operation, told reporters on Tuesday morning it was “life-threatening weather” overnight and teams were giving it their “best effort” to find William, who may have sought shelter in the thick undergrowth.

“It is very difficult countryside, steep terrain, hard going. From Mount Disappointment its a large tract of state forest and there’s a lot of area to get lost.

“From past experience, we know that it can be very difficult and take a long time to find somebody if they’re well and truly lost in this sort of terrain

“It’s very distressing for the whole family, we don’t want this to turn bad.

“We’re pulling out everything to try and find this young fellow. It’s very distressing, obviously, for him, but for the family and the whole community.

“We really don’t want to have this turn badly. We want to find Will as soon as possible.

“So we really appreciate all the people coming out today last night, searching all night and today, with the sun coming up and the bit of warmth that that brings in, we’re feeling like, you know, it could be a positive day. We hope,” he said.

The police Airwing, Search and Rescue Squad, Dog Squad, local uniform members in 4WDs, police on bikes and horseback, SES crews, dozens of volunteers and his family are continuing the search.

William has now been missing for almost 20 hours.

He was last seen on the south side of the mountain’s 800-metre summit, and could have covered a lot of distance since he became separated from his family, authorities say.

He was described as very energetic and food-focused, leading police to believe there’s a chance he may have walked into a house to help himself to food.

Acting Inspector Christine Lalor said on Tuesday morning if anyone sees the boy, approach him in a calm manner.

“He will normally tap his chest to communicate so if anyone finds him if they can call triple zero straightaway but just approach him in a calm manner.,” she told 3AW.

The boy is wearing blue track pants and a blue hooded windcheater.

“We can only hope he’s found cover somewhere at least to stay warm,” she said.

James Behan and three of colleagues, who all play for the Whittlesea Football Club, were on their way to work when they decided to take the day off and help search for Will, the ABC reported.

“There was a mate up here overnight helping out as well so we thought we would take the day off and do what we can,” he said.

“Obviously it’s cold but we were going to work and then changed our minds and came up here, it’s the least we can do.”