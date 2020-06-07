News State Victoria Boy, 6, among three killed in Victoria holiday home inferno
Updated:

Only ash and twisted metal mark where the six-year-old and two adults perished in the flames. Photo: ABC/Elias Clure
A six-year-old boy and two men in their thirties have died after a holiday home north of Melbourne went up in flames.

Emergency services were called about 11:40pm on Saturday to the home in Tyaak, near Broadford, about 95 kilometres north of Melbourne.

The first fire truck arrived 20 minutes after it was called.

The inferno was described by a witness as a “wall of flame” which neighbours in the small locality tried to extinguish the fire with buckets of water.

It is believed 13 people were staying at the holiday property for the Queen’s Birthday long weekend and at least eight people were taken to hospital with injuries.

It is unclear if they were asleep when the fire broke out.

Victoria Police said a six-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man died at the scene.

A 34-year old man later died in hospital.

The fire is under investigation by the Arson and Explosive Squad.

Sergeant Daniel Raynor of Seymour Police said it was a “traumatic incident”.

“At this stage, Victoria Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire,” he said.

“Especially for the family members, it’s extremely tragic circumstances for them.”

Ambulance Victoria said four adults, including two women and two men, were taken to two hospitals with burns and smoke inhalation.

Four children, including at least two infants and a school-aged girl, were taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Three are in a serious condition.

CFA commander Charles Cleary said overnight 14 fire appliances were sent to the property, with a number of other support vehicles.

“There were quite a number of individuals who were at the property,” he said.

“It took approximately an hour and a half to get the fire under control.”

The small locality of Tyaak, just off the Hume Freeway, had a population of just 73 in the 2016 Census.

The exact circumstances surrounding the blaze are still being determined and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

-ABC

