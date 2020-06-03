Car veers off Victorian cliff, carrying unknown number of passengers

Police and emergency services are responding after reports that a car travelling on the Great Ocean Road near Lorne veered over a cliff into the ocean.

Police said the crash happened about 1.20pm on Wednesday.

“It is not known how many occupants were in the car at the time of the crash,” a police spokeswoman said.

“The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.”

An SES spokesperson told Nine a “very serious incident” was unfolding along the coastal road.

“VICSES crews are assisting police with a high angle rescue following a vehicle rollover from the road to the beach,” the spokesperson said.

“It appears the vehicle is in the water, with crews with multiple agencies there to assist.”

A CFA spokesperson said vehicles were responding from multiple stations nearby including Anglesea, Apollo Bay, Geelong, Lorne and Aireys Inlet.

About a dozen emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

