Aged-care, kindergarten closed as Victoria records 10 new COVID cases

Updated:

Macleod Preschool, in Melbourne's north-east, has been closed after a teacher's positive test. Picture: Google Maps
An aged-care facility and kindergarten in Melbourne have been closed after staff members were diagnosed with coronavirus.

A total of 10 more COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Victoria, taking the state’s total to 1663 on Tuesday.

Four new cases are linked to the outbreak at Rydges on Swanston, bringing the total number of cases linked to the hotel to 12.

All four cases are close contacts of known cases and they are all in self-isolation.

None of the new cases are staff members.

One new case was detected in a staff member at Embracia aged-care in Reservoir.

All staff and residents will be tested for COVID-19 and the aged-care home is in lockdown.

Another new case was detected in a kindergarten teacher at Macleod Preschool.

The kindergarten was closed on Tuesday for a thorough clean.

Four other new cases are being investigated and were detected through routine drive-through or pop-up testing.

