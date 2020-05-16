News State Victoria Ricardo Barbaro charged over Melbourne mothers murder
Updated:

Ricardo Barbaro charged over Melbourne mothers murder

Ricardo Barbaro is escorted to a prison van at Burwood Court in Sydney. Photo: AAP
Former fugitive Ricardo Barbaro has been charged with murder over the death of a Melbourne mother.

The 33-year-old was charged over the death of Ellie Price, who was found dead in her South Melbourne home on May 4.

It comes after a week-long manhunt to find Barbaro ended after a violent stand-off in Sydney.

“A 33-year-old Southport man who has been charged with murder and extradited from NSW in relation to the South Melbourne homicide investigation,” police said in a statement.

ellie price rick barbaro car
Rick Barbaro had previously been in a relationship with Ellie Price.

The 26-year-old woman’s body was in her apartment for days before it was discovered.

Police believe Barbaro was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the young mother.

He is due to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday.

-with AAP

