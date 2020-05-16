A McDonald’s restaurant in northern Melbourne has recorded an additional COVID-19 case, with the outlet’s cluster growing to 11.

McDonald’s Fawkner had been closed for deep cleaning but reopened on Wednesday.

A second McDonald’s restaurant has also been closed for deep cleaning after a staff member at its Craigieburn premises tested positive for COVID-19.

The Craigieburn worker was a relative of a staff member at McDonald’s in Fawkner.

“We have spoken with the employee and confirm they are self-isolating at home with little to no symptoms,” a McDonald’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

Many people in our community are concerned about the #Covid19 outbreak at McDonald’s Fawkner. @MariaVamvakinou & I have written to the McDonald’s CEO requesting a briefing & have contacted relevant stakeholders such as the @SDAunion who have been looking after affected staff. pic.twitter.com/daz1mXSOo8 — Peter Khalil MP (@PeterKhalilMP) May 15, 2020



The news comes as Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos reported the state’s total number of cases had grown to 1554, up eleven from yesterday.

Seven people are currently in intensive care.

Among the 11 new cases recorded on Saturday were two people connected to the Cedar Meats virus cluster in Brooklyn, while four people previously confirmed to have coronavirus overnight had their connection to the abattoir confirmed.

There are 98 coronavirus cases connected to the Cedar Meats cluster.

Australia reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in almost a month yesterday.

Thirty cases were confirmed on Friday, with two in Queensland, eight in New South Wales and 20 in Victoria, where the two outbreaks related to McDonald’s and Cedar Meats continue to grow.

While many Victorians enjoy social visits this weekend, Ms Mikakos told reporters on Saturday the health advice remained to stay cautious and get tested if unwell.

Victorians can now socialise in small groups of no more than five guests to a home.

“We set ourselves a target of 50,000 (tests) from Monday to the end of this week, being Sunday. I’m pleased to report we have already exceeded that target and as of close of business yesterday we have already collected more than 56,000 swabs,” Ms Mikakos said.

The state government on Friday announced an extra $19.5 million to deliver recommendations from Victoria’s mental health royal commission interim report as authorities brace for the well-being implications of the coronavirus lockdown.

Elections will also go ahead for Victorian councils on October 24, with postal votes to be used in all local government areas for the first time.

-with AAP