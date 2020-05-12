Lockdown boredom can make you do crazy stuff.

Combine that with a live sports drought and the antics of some little penguins on Phillip Island might be all that we have left.

You must, therefore, thank the distinctive voice of BBC sports commentator Andrew Cotter for turning the beloved Phillip Island penguin parade into an engaging sports match.

“They gather on the beach, the tension mounting, and away they go,” he starts.

“There’s the defending champion, wearing his familiar navy blue and white. Great waddling style.”

Watch it in full here:

The video has gone viral on social media, and it’s no surprise.

Every year, thousands of tourists from across the globe flock to Victoria’s Nature Park to watch the parade of penguins waddle from the shoreline to their burrows.

Cotter is no stranger to the Nature Park.

“I knew all about the penguins of Phillip Island before this and have visited Melbourne and the Great Ocean Road or Mornington Peninsula every year for the past 15 years,” he said.



“I love it all down there, so this was a natural fit.”

Last month – as he was settling into life under lockdown – Cotter commentated on the antics of his labradors Olive and Mabel.