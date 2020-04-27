News State Victoria Truck driver faces Melbourne court on culpable driving charges
Truck driver faces Melbourne court on culpable driving charges

A truck driver accused of killing four police officers in a horror Melbourne crash has faced court.

Mohinder Singh,47, from Cranbourne in Melbourne’s southeast is charged with four counts of culpable driving over the deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney.

Mr Singh didn’t speak and kept his head down during the hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

His lawyer Steven Pica said Mr Singh had anxiety and depression and may have had an undiagnosed psychiatric issue his whole life.

“Mr Singh remains distressed and saddened at the tragic consequences of his acts,” he said.

He did not apply for bail.

Prosecutors requested additional time to put together their brief of evidence, which includes analysis of his truck which is being done overseas.

He is due to return to court for a committal mention on October 1.

-AAP

