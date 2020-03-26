Police officers in Victoria were forced to open fire in two separate incidents of drivers ignoring instructions.

About 11pm on Wednesday, six men entered a home in Franklyn Street, Melbourne, allegedly armed with knives and a long-arm firearm.

They allegedly assaulted two men in their 20s who were home at the time of the offence, before getting into two vehicles and fleeing the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles which were intercepted after a short police chase caused an officer to discharge his gun. No-one was injured.

After refusing to comply with police instructions, the man struggled his way out before fleeing on foot. Police have been unable to find him.

The two victims who had their home broken into were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier that night, police attempted to pull over a man in his 30s, who they believed was connected to an alleged assault about 3pm on Wednesday.

The driver, armed with knives, got out of his car and threatened police, which forced an officer to fire his gun, wounding the man in the leg and causing him injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police were only trying to speak to the driver of a yellow Hyundai which was spotted in Narre Warren about 8.45pm.

The vehicle was then sighted a number of times in surrounding suburbs before police began pursuing the car about 9pm.

As the vehicle was chased along Pakenham Road, police threw down stop sticks.

The man in question is being treated at hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Victoria Police is urging anyone with information of either incidents to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.