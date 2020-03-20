A man who stole a jacket from firefighters soon needed their assistance after getting stuck between two walls in Melbourne.

The man, who made off with a blue Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) jacket from a fire station precinct in Church Street Richmond, was seen bolting from the scene just after 11pm.

His hopes of a clean getaway were soon extinguished.

Police and emergency services were called soon after following reports a man could be heard moaning and groaning.

The MFB helped free the 39-year-old from the crevice, where it is believed he had fallen from a roof.

The ungrateful thief immediately ran off and probably thought he was home and hosed – only to turn a corner and run straight into the waiting arms of police.

The 39-year-old man is currently under police guard in hospital.

It is believed he was not seriously injured.

It is expected the man will be charged with burglary, theft and attempted burglary offences.